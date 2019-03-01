Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James R. Grybko. View Sign





James (Jimmie) R. Grybko, 75, died peacefully at home Wednesday, February 27, after a period of declining health. He was born July 5, 1943 in Montague City, the youngest child of Andrew and Josephine (Leonowicz) Grybko. Jimmie lived all his life in South Deerfield. He was a Viet Nam vet, and proud of it. He retired from the University of Massachusetts Amherst after working his way up from the Forestry Department to security officer to supervisor of the parking garage. He was a communicant of St. Stanislaus/Holy Family Church. Jimmie enjoyed sports, faithfully following the Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, and Celtics. He also loved motorcycling, making many charity rides, joining the Blue Knights, and escorting funeral processions with the Guard of Honor.Jimmie leaves his beloved wife Irene (Ambros) Grybko, with whom he would have celebrated 47 years of marriage this year. He also leaves his German Shepherd, Simon. He is survived by his sisters Pauline Kuzdeba of South Deerfield, Genevieve Guy of Turners Falls, Rosaline (Robert) St. Hilaire of Turners Falls, and Delia Magelinski of South Deerfield; brothers Donald (Elizabeth) of Greenfield and Richard (Mary Ann) of Colorado Springs, CO; and sister-in-law Vivian Grybko of Frankfort, KS. He will also be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Jimmie was predeceased by his brothers Charles, Roger, and Andrew, and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.Services will be Tuesday, March 5, with calling hours at Wrisley Funeral Home from 9:00-10:30 AM, and a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at Holy Family Church, both on Sugarloaf St. in South Deerfield. An interment service will be held at 2:00 PM in the chapel at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Capital Fund for Holy Family Church, Sugarloaf St., South Deerfield, 01373Expressions of sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Wrisley Funeral Home

90 Sugarloaf Street

South Deerfield , MA 01373

