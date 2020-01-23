Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Scanlon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Scanlon, 54 died November 22, in Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield.



He leaves his father with whom he lived, James Scanlon Sr. , his mother Charlotte (Holmes) Breauno of Fall River, his children Ashley, Tylor, Chloe, Kaylin, his maternal grandparents Lloyd and Alice Holmes of Fall River, a brother Robert Scanlon and his wife Annie of Walpole, NH and a sister Lisa Scanlon of Otis.



He was Born in Fall River and lived in Charlemont area for several years.



Jim was a Ford diesel and general mechanic and worked for several Ford dealerships. He also worked for Belanger Brothers Show for several years.



Jim enjoyed fixing and repairing mechanical things. He had a talent for looking at a problem and figuring out a solution to get it running or repaired.



He was a very caring and social person and could carry on a conversation with anyone.



A Memorial Service for Jim, will be held Sunday, January 26, from 1 to 4PM at The Eagles Club, 52 State Street Buckland, MA,



Belanger-Bullard Funeral Home, 51 Marcy St., Southbridge is directing arrangements.

James Scanlon, 54 died November 22, in Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield.He leaves his father with whom he lived, James Scanlon Sr. , his mother Charlotte (Holmes) Breauno of Fall River, his children Ashley, Tylor, Chloe, Kaylin, his maternal grandparents Lloyd and Alice Holmes of Fall River, a brother Robert Scanlon and his wife Annie of Walpole, NH and a sister Lisa Scanlon of Otis.He was Born in Fall River and lived in Charlemont area for several years.Jim was a Ford diesel and general mechanic and worked for several Ford dealerships. He also worked for Belanger Brothers Show for several years.Jim enjoyed fixing and repairing mechanical things. He had a talent for looking at a problem and figuring out a solution to get it running or repaired.He was a very caring and social person and could carry on a conversation with anyone.A Memorial Service for Jim, will be held Sunday, January 26, from 1 to 4PM at The Eagles Club, 52 State Street Buckland, MA,Belanger-Bullard Funeral Home, 51 Marcy St., Southbridge is directing arrangements. Published in Recorder on Jan. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close