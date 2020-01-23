James Scanlon

James Scanlon, 54 died November 22, in Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield.

He leaves his father with whom he lived, James Scanlon Sr. , his mother Charlotte (Holmes) Breauno of Fall River, his children Ashley, Tylor, Chloe, Kaylin, his maternal grandparents Lloyd and Alice Holmes of Fall River, a brother Robert Scanlon and his wife Annie of Walpole, NH and a sister Lisa Scanlon of Otis.

He was Born in Fall River and lived in Charlemont area for several years.

Jim was a Ford diesel and general mechanic and worked for several Ford dealerships. He also worked for Belanger Brothers Show for several years.

Jim enjoyed fixing and repairing mechanical things. He had a talent for looking at a problem and figuring out a solution to get it running or repaired.

He was a very caring and social person and could carry on a conversation with anyone.

A Memorial Service for Jim, will be held Sunday, January 26, from 1 to 4PM at The Eagles Club, 52 State Street Buckland, MA,

Belanger-Bullard Funeral Home, 51 Marcy St., Southbridge is directing arrangements.
Published in Recorder on Jan. 23, 2020
