Jane A. Tilton, 92, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Greenfield, MA after a brief period of declining health.



The daughter of Mary and Howard Loomis, Jane was born in Greenfield on Sept. 13, 1927. She spent her early years in Greenfield and was a Greenfield High School graduate. Jane married William S. Tilton, Jr of Greenfield and they enjoyed 56 years of marriage.



She was a talented vocalist and as a young woman sang at local weddings. She studied voice at the New England Conservatory of Music. Jane introduced her children to the study of piano and gave piano lessons to many local children while living in Vermont.



When in her thirties, Jane continued her formal education at Lyndon (Vermont) Teachers College and subsequently studied elementary education at Keene (New Hampshire) State College. Following her studies she taught at the Warwick (Massachusetts) Community School.



Her creativity was very evident in her writings and avocational pursuits. Interests in natural foods and baking led her, her husband, and daughter, Melody, to establish The Storehouse and Nature's Pantry stores in Montague City and Greenfield. Throughout her life she pursued volunteer experiences and recently was recognized by the Franklin Baystate Medical Center for her many years of volunteer service there. Prior to her husband's death, she enjoyed several years of retirement in Florida.



Jane was preceded in death by her husband, William. She is survived by her sister, Marylin Burgess of Greenfield; her children, William and wife Judith of Atkinson, NH, Melody and husband John Guenther of Greenfield, and Nathan and wife Margaret of Toccoa, GA; eight grandchildren, twenty three great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.



In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome contributions in Jane's memory to . Per Jane's wishes, there will be no services.

