Charlemont - Jane Ann Tessier, 67, of East Hawley Road died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton. She was born in Montague on September 29, 1953, the daughter of Alfred V. and Helen M. (Parzick) Tessier. She was a long time resident of Turners Falls.
Jane was a very special part of two families, with her Mom, Dad, brothers and sisters while living in Turners Falls and her second family of Jean, Marsha, Bill and Brenda while in Charlemont in her later years.
Jane always enjoyed participating in Special Olympics
as well as time spent at Pioneer Club. She also loved her pets, vacations at Disney World, and working on puzzles.
Her gentle nature and smile will be missed by everyone that knew and loved her.
Among her survivors, Jane leaves her five siblings, James Tessier and wife Cathy of Eliot, Maine, John Tessier of Turners Falls, William Tessier and wife Cindy of Vienna, VA, Patricia Tessier-Fiske and husband Greg of Great Barrington and Nancy Wolski and husband Jim of Westfield.
Jane was predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Helen.
Our family would like to thank Jean Brisson, Jane's long time care giver, and her family for the loving care provided to Jane.
Funeral services and burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Life Path, 101 Munson Street, Suite 201, Greenfield, MA 01301.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
.