Jane (Burnham) Billings, 96, of Northfield passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Charlene Manor. She was born March 2, 1923 in Smithfield, RI and was adored by her parents, the late Robert A. and F. Agnes (Stowe) Burnham and her brother the late Robert F. Burnham.



Growing up in the Berkshires, she graduated from Becket High School, studied music and later worked for Aetna Insurance Company in Albany NY. She married Warren M. Billings on April 26, 1952 and resided in Northfield Farms, where they celebrated 40 years of marriage before his passing on August 26, 1992.



Jane's passion for music began at a young age, studying voice and piano and her love of the arts remained throughout her life. Her kind and generous spirit was reflected in her hobbies: gardening, knitting and baking. Her family would say, she was "hands down the premier pie baker!" She loved to restore antiques, a perfect hobby for the restoration of the family homestead.



Jane was a longtime member of the Trinitarian Congregational Church of Northfield. An avid reader, she thoroughly enjoyed her visits to the "Farms Library". For many years, she enjoyed her membership at the Greenfield YMCA, participating in aerobics and swimming.



She leaves three daughters: Marsha Pratt (D. William, deceased), Susan Holmquist (Duane) and Nancy Billings, grandchildren: Michael (Elissa) Pratt, Gregory Pratt (deceased), William (Shalee) Pratt, Nathan Pratt, Jonathan (Michelle) Batchelder, Morgan Long, Taylor Long and Michael W. Long and great grandchildren: Eric, Andrew, Emersen and Marlee Pratt and Keegan and Kaleb Batchelder.



A service will be held at the Trinitarian Congregational Church of Northfield Wednesday, June 26, at 1:00pm with Reverend Quentin Chin officiating. A reception will follow the service at the church. Donations in Jane's memory may be made to the Trinitarian Congregational Church.

