Jane G. (Adler) Hale, 74 of Shelburne Falls Rd., died Friday, February 28, 2020 at Cooley-Dickinson Hospital in Northampton.



Jane was born in Greenfield on November 7, 1945 the daughter of Ralph and Florence (Bruffee) Adler. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Frontier Regional High School, class of 1963.



Upon graduating from high school, Jane started working for Kendall Mills in Colrain. Over the years as the Mill went through different ownership, she remained for 37 years until her retirement in 2000. Her tenure included many responsibilities and at retirement, she was assistant to the plant manager.



Jane's true love was her family and her home. She adored her children and grandchildren and could always be counted on to be at their school events and athletic games. At home she could be found tending to her flower garden. Her garden was a big and colorful delight for neighbors passing by and was known by many as a sight to see and enjoy.



Survivors include her husband David Hale, whom she married on Sept. 5, 1987, son Jonathan Gates and his wife Lynn of Sunderland, son Jeremy Gates and his wife Heather of Whately, step-son Brent Hale and his wife Bridget of Sunderland, her four loving grandchildren Benjamin, Molly, Cordelia and Greta, and many friends.



Jane was predeceased by her parents and brother Paul Adler.



Visiting hours will be Wednesday, March 4, from 11 am to 1 pm at the Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home, 40 Church St., Shelburne Falls, followed by a Memorial service at 1:00 pm



Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jane's name can be made to the .



