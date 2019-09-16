Jane H. Bodin, 85, of Amherst, Massachusetts, died peacefully and without pain on September 5, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's disease.
Jane is survived by her husband, Joe; daughter Kristi, son David and his wife Jacqui, son Richard and his husband Gregory Feller, and grandson David Joseph III, several nieces and nephews, and other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at South Congregational Church in Amherst.
Full obituary and memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com
Published in Recorder on Sept. 16, 2019