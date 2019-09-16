Jane H. Bodin (1933 - 2019)
  • "To the entire Bodin family, my sincerest condolences on..."
    - David & Paula Barrows
  • "Kristi and Joe, So sorry to hear about your sad news. With..."
    - Nancy Versailles
  • "Joe, Kristi, Richard and David Jane's laugh still rings in..."
    - Rhonda Frankel-Fein
  • "Bodin family, So terribly sorry for your loss. J Pasquel"
Douglass Funeral Home
87 North Pleasant Street
Amherst, MA
01002
(413)-253-3407
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Douglass Funeral Home
87 North Pleasant Street
Amherst, MA 01002
Jane H. Bodin, 85, of Amherst, Massachusetts, died peacefully and without pain on September 5, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's disease.

Jane is survived by her husband, Joe; daughter Kristi, son David and his wife Jacqui, son Richard and his husband Gregory Feller, and grandson David Joseph III, several nieces and nephews, and other family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at South Congregational Church in Amherst.

Full obituary and memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com
Published in Recorder on Sept. 16, 2019
