Jane L. (Jurek) Godzinski, 81, of Gill Massachusetts passed away peacefully at home on May 28, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.



She is survived by her husband Donald and her children Robin, Donald Jr., Andrew and Melissa. She was predeceased by her daughter Julie.



Jane loved to garden; she and the beauty created by her green thumb will be missed. As per her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no services.



We will be forever grateful to Hospice of Franklin County and donations in Jane's memory can be made to them at Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway Street, Suite 2, Greenfield, MA 01301.

