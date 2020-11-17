1/
Jane L. Scott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane L. (Schatz) Scott, 93, of High Street died Sunday 11/15/2020 at the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. She was born in Greenfield on April 19, 1927, the daughter of Jacob G. and Mary H. (Yarmac) Schatz. Jane attended local schools in Greenfield and was a graduate of Greenfield High School Class of 1945. She continued her education, attending WNEC, graduating cake decorating school in 1970.

Jane was an instructor at the Adult Education Program. She was a superior cake decorator and previously was a private caterer and chef. Jane also was a seamstress both privately and for Wilson's Department Store.

She was a resident of Turners Falls for over fifty years. She was an avid artist and enjoyed sewing, crocheting and tatting.

Among her survivors, Jane leaves two sons, Gary P. Scott and his wife Edie of Leyden and Kyle J. Scott of Hatfield; her sister, Elizabeth Larabee of Greenfield, with whom Jane shared a very special relationship with; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Jane was predeceased by her husband Irving "Scottie" R. Scott and her daughter, Mary S. Newton.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pioneer Valley and Palliative Care, 329 Conway Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kostanski Funeral Home
220 Federal Street
Greenfield, MA 01301
(413) 773-9515
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved