Jane L. (Schatz) Scott, 93, of High Street died Sunday 11/15/2020 at the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. She was born in Greenfield on April 19, 1927, the daughter of Jacob G. and Mary H. (Yarmac) Schatz. Jane attended local schools in Greenfield and was a graduate of Greenfield High School Class of 1945. She continued her education, attending WNEC, graduating cake decorating school in 1970.
Jane was an instructor at the Adult Education Program. She was a superior cake decorator and previously was a private caterer and chef. Jane also was a seamstress both privately and for Wilson's Department Store.
She was a resident of Turners Falls for over fifty years. She was an avid artist and enjoyed sewing, crocheting and tatting.
Among her survivors, Jane leaves two sons, Gary P. Scott and his wife Edie of Leyden and Kyle J. Scott of Hatfield; her sister, Elizabeth Larabee of Greenfield, with whom Jane shared a very special relationship with; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Jane was predeceased by her husband Irving "Scottie" R. Scott and her daughter, Mary S. Newton.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pioneer Valley and Palliative Care, 329 Conway Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.
