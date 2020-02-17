Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane M. Bourbeau. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 87 Franklin St Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-8853 Send Flowers Obituary

Jane M. Bourbeau, age 65, life-long resident of Greenfield passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was born in Greenfield on October 12, 1954, the daughter of the late Mary (Shea) and Thomas (Tom) Frawley. She attended local schools and graduated from Greenfield High school in the Class of year 1972. She met the love of her life Edward (Eddie) William Bourbeau III and they were married on her (20th) birthday in 1974, celebrating 45 years of marriage this past October.



Jane worked various jobs throughout her life including Charron's pharmacy as a teenager and Baystate Franklin Medical Center in various departments. She had a special way of connecting with patients and families and making life long friendships with co-workers. The most important job and the one she took the most pride in was raising and taking care of her family.



Besides being the most loving and devoted wife, Jane loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a dedicated sister, friend to all and most of all, the most devoted mother and "Grammie". She was treasured by her grandchildren and truly embraced every moment she spent with them. She was their #1 cheerleader at school events, gymnastic classes and sporting events and loved making special memories for them.



Jane had a vivacious personality and a laugh that was contagious, and made friends wherever she went.



Jane is lovingly remembered by her husband of 45 years, Eddie, and her two children Kerry (Bourbeau) Semaski of Greenfield, MA and her children John, Joshua, and Lauren, and Kelly (Bourbeau) Prasol of Greenfield, and her children Nicholas and Emma. She also leaves her loving brothers and sisters, Anne (Frawley) Lewis of Bluffton, SC, James Frawley of Billerica, MA, Mary (Frawley) Heiser of Boston, MA, Mark Verrill of Atlanta, GA, and Lisa (Verrill) Alber of Deerfield, MA as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Visiting hours will be conducted on Friday February 21st at Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home, 87 Franklin Street, Greenfield, MA from 4-700pm.



Funeral services as a celebration of Jane's life will be observed on Saturday February 22 at 1100 at the funeral home.



Donations in her memory can be made to Saint Jude's children research hospital online at



To send a message of condolence to Jane's family, please visit

