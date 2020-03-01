Jane W. Welsted, 67, of Plumtree Road, Sunderland, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton. She was born on November 26, 1952, the daughter of Albert and Margaret (Baranoski) Wozniakiewicz.
Jane was educated in local schools and later married Steven Welsted. She worked as an office clerk in the Whitmore Building at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
Besides her mother, Margaret Trybus of Springfield, she leaves her son, Dylan Welsted of Manchester, NH, her brother Albert Wozniak of Sunderland, her sister Karin Stitsinger of Springfield along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11am in the Wrisley Funeral Home Chapel with Fr. Philippe Rouz officiating. A calling hour will be held from 10am until the time of the service.
Expressions of Sympathy available at www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Recorder on Mar. 1, 2020