Janet A. (Thompson) Mann, 78, of Turners Falls, died peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital following a period of declining health.



She was born in Turners Falls, MA, on January 12, 1941 to Mary A. (St. Germain) and Alfred F. Thompson. Janet was educated in Montague Public Schools and was a graduate of Turners Falls High School in the Class of 1959. She furthered her education by attending the former Burbank School of Nursing in Fitchburg, MA, where she obtained Registered Nurse certification.



Janet was employed by the former Boston Lying-in Hospital, a maternity hospital for indigent women in Boston, MA for several years and later, for St. Elizabeth's Hospital, now known as St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, in the Brighton section of Boston as an operating room nurse and lastly, as a pediatric Nurse at Boston's Floating Hospital, where her profound empathy for others was notably unique in caring for terminally ill children.



Janet was formerly married to Paul A. Mann. Janet returned to her calling of caring for others, accepting a position with the Parent Child Development Center in Greenfield, where she was a supervisor and family advocate for several years, prior to joining NELCWIT (New England Learning Center for Women) where she was therapist/counselor and crisis clinician.



Janet's world orbit was focused on others through her many selfless acts of kindness. Her family and friends were the center point in her life. She enjoyed reading, listening to various genres of music, contemporary artists as well as religious hymns, playing the piano, writing poetry and scrapbooking memories of her trip to Norway.



An ardent Democrat, she was known for her political activism when it came to promoting healthcare for workers. She was, for a period of time, the union representative the United Health Care Workers Local 1199.



She served on several committees for the Town of Greenfield and was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church, Turners Falls, MA. Janet always sought the good in others and was generous to a fault. She was considerate of others and was active in the lives of her grandchildren.



She is lovingly remembered by her children: Erik A. Mann of Greenfield, MA, Kristin E. Larouche, of Greenfield, MA and her three grandchildren: Gabriel, Christian and Ella. Additionally, she leaves her three siblings: Ronald (Ron) Thompson and his wife Cliffie, of West Springfield, MA, Richard Thompson and his wife Dr. P. Jane Baugh, of Ipswich, MA and Barbara Rodgers of Haverhill, MA, along with several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.



Funeral services following cremation, will be observed on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the McCarthy Funeral Homes, 14 Prospect Street, Turners Falls, MA, at 11:00AM, with a Catholic Rite of Burial Service to be officiated by Rev. Fr. Stanley J. Aksamit, pastor of Our Lady of Peace Church, Turners Falls, MA. Rites of committal and burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Turners Falls, MA. Janet's family will receive guests prior to the services at the funeral home, from 9:30AM until the time of the funeral services. Expressions of affection in the form of a charitable contribution in Janet's memory, maybe directed to NELCWIT, 479 Main Street, Greenfield, MA 01301 in lieu of flowers.



