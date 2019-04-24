Janet Cohan, 69, born in Chicago, IL on October 20, 1949, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at her home in South Deerfield, MA. Janet loved to learn and earned several master's and doctorate degrees. Though raised in South Miami, she was a long time resident of the Pioneer Valley and had several businesses throughout her years there. She was a devoted dog owner and known for her kindness, strength and giving nature.
She is the twin sister to Rina Cohan who predeceased her last year. She is survived by her mother, Evelyn Cohan and her sister Ellen Cohan.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11am in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Deerfield, with Ken Schoen officiating. There are no calling hours.
Expressions of Sympathy available at www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Recorder on Apr. 24, 2019