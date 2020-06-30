Janet E. (Nichols) Harden, 81, of the Mohawk Trail, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020 at the Elaine Center at Hadley.
Janet was born in Colrain on August 22, 1938 the daughter of Raymond E. and Ina (Mcculloch) Nichols. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Arms Academy in Shelburne Falls.
She began working at the Franklin County Public Hospital in 1979 and continued until her retirement in 2011. Over the years Janet held both part time and full time positions in different departments such as Dietary, Mental Health, Physical Therapy and Transportation to name a few.
At home, Janet loved entertaining family and friends. She was the life of the party and enjoyed sharing her home having fun and creating memories.
Survivors include her two daughters; Debra Noah and her husband Don of Mims, FL, Elizabeth Cronk and her husband Donald of Montague, her four grandchildren; Christopher Noah, Heather Noah, Ashley Cronk and Alexandra Cronk, her three great grandsons; William, Brayden and Ethan, her close friend and long time companion Peter Daly of Charlemont, as well as many extended family and friends.
Janet was predeceased by her husband Howard Harden in 1990 and her brother Raymond Nichols in 1997.
A private graveside service will be held in Arms Cemetery in Shelburne Falls at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Janet's name to the Alzheimer's Association online at www.alz.org
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family. To send a condolence or tribute to the family, please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com
Published in Recorder on Jun. 30, 2020.