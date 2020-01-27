Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet E. Stinchfield. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Elizabeth (Beattie) Stinchfield, 91, died peacefully on the morning of Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was born on February 29, 1928 to Esther Alice (Pottle) and Harold Vesper Beattie in Woburn, MA, where she was educated through high school and where she met her future husband, Carleton Paul Stinchfield.



During her teen years, Jan and her family would spend summers at "the cottage," a former schoolhouse in Meredith, NH that would eventually be expanded into her parents' full-time residence, and a place where Jan and her family would enjoy visiting every summer for decades to come. After graduating from Woburn High School, Janet had planned to major in Voice at Boston University but, after accepting Carleton's marriage proposal, her father encouraged her to follow a more practical path, so she enrolled in BU's two-year secretarial skills program. She went on to work for many years using this education at Johnson & Johnson Attorneys in Woburn prior to her marriage; Northfield Mount Hermon School in Gill and Northfield, MA; as Town Clerk of Bernardston, MA; and in service to the churches she attended.



Jan and Carl were married on August 6, 1949 at the Woburn Baptist Church and made their home in Worcester, MA, during which time their first four children were born. In 1959, the family moved to the Mount Hermon campus in Gill, where Carl taught Science and Mathematics, and their family expanded with two more children. While at Mount Hermon, Jan cultivated a lovely raspberry patch and garden, and raised her six children. In July of 1970 the family moved to Bernardston, when Carl began his tenure at Greenfield Community College. There, Jan had a beautiful garden of roses, a gigantic vegetable garden, and a pool in which she would often skinny dip late at night. She also loved to take hot baths in the old claw foot tub in the bathroom above the barn during warmer months, playing the square grand piano in the adjoining room as the tub filled. In 1985, Jan and Carl moved from Center Street to the Bald Mountain Road Extension, to a home cradled by the woods where two streams joined into one and turkeys and deer often wandered by. Jan was widowed on October 19, 1992. In 2004, she relocated to Hinsdale, NH with her longtime friend Maureen Donahue.



Jan had a life-long love of the outdoors. She loved to dig her hands into the dirt of her gardens, dive into the lakes of NH, tend brush fires on snowy days, and she wielded a feisty chainsaw when it was time to down a tree. She loved fostering fragrant blooms, picking baskets full of blueberries, digging potatoes, and never shying away from a hard day's work. She passed on her love of nature and her work ethic to her children, along with her love of animals.



Janet was an active member of three churches during her time living in the area, the Greenfield First Baptist, Bernardston First Baptist, and Brattleboro First Baptist. Singing as a soloist in church gave her great joy for many years, as well as serving as a deacon in Bernardston and Brattleboro.



She is survived by her children, Jessamyn Stinchfield and her partner Art Coates of Guilford, VT; Cynthia Ryan and her husband Jim of Buckeye, AZ; Beth Stinchfield and her partner Jim Fitzgerald of Bernardston, MA; Miriam Stinchfield of Middleboro, MA; Matthew Stinchfield; and Karen Stinchfield of Northfield, MA; her grandchildren, Jennifer (and Steve) Mouisset, David (and Kelly) Prusick, Kati (and Matthew) Pike, Adam (and Ericka) O'Connell, John (and Stephanie) Ryan, and Lydia Stinchfield and her partner Mike Brumfield; twelve great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren; her sister Barbara Cogswell, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Carleton, her brother Harold V. Beattie Jr., her sister Miriam A. Downs, and her parents.



Burial will take place during the summer, followed by a celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity that cares for animals, children, or the environment. Her family expresses their thanks to Dean and Joanne Baillargeon of Hinsdale, NH, Mom's watchful and compassionate neighbors; and to Dr. John Walter and the caring staff at Applewood Rehabilitation Center in Winchester, NH.



Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave, Northfield, MA Is in charge of arrangements.



