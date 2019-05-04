Janet Farquhar of Heath, MA, born Nov. 6, 1935, in Mt. Kisco, NY. passed away May 3, 2019 after a long illness. Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Married Edwin T. Farquhar September 3, 1955 and had three children Douglas, David and Nancy. Her husband predeceased her in August 1992. She loved driving people of all ages. Worked for Byram Hills SCD in New York for 18 years as a school bus driver. Drove a senior van in Hawthorne, NY for 5 years and a senior van Shelburne Falls (MA) FRTA for years. She is survived by her children Douglas and his wife Karen of Vermont, David and his wife Lisa of North Dakota and Nancy and her husband Timothy of New York. Grandchildren Joseph of Vermont, Samantha and Stephanie of New York and Sadie and Max of North Dakota. Great-grandchildren Kameron and Lillian Vermont and John Riley of New York. She was one of 12 siblings.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, May 26 , at 1:00 pm in West Branch Cemetery, Colrain.
Published in Recorder on May 4, 2019