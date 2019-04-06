Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet L. Ball. View Sign

Janet L. "Bunny" Ball, 66, died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Born in Akron, OH on January 14, 1953, she was the daughter of Janet (McClellan) and Gerald LaCook. She was a 1971 graduate of Miami High School in Casstown, OH before moving to the Greenfield area. She majored in data technology at Greenfield Community College, graduating in 1974.



Janet was a member of the Moores Corner Church in Leverett, and had recently retired from Northfield Mt. Hermon after more than twenty years in their employ. She was a professional cake decorator for many years who loved making wedding cakes, sweets and treats for family and friends. She was an avid outdoorswoman: a birdwatcher, a motorcyclist and kayaker. Janet also loved camping, snowshoeing, country line-dancing and spending time with her family.



Survivors include her parents: Janet and Steve Puffer of Shutesbury; her daughter Emily Jillson of Athol, her son Silas Ball of Leverett, two grandchildren: Eric and Matthew Jillson of Athol and her cherished grandpuppy Cheyenne of Leverett.



Funeral services for Janet will be held on Wednesday (4-10-19) at 11:00 a.m. at Moores Corner Church, followed by burial in Plainview Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Michael Grant, with a gathering after services. Calling hours will be on Tuesday (4-9-19) from 6 to 8 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield. Memorial donations are suggested to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.

