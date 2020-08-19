Janet L. (Zalenski) Dufraine, 88, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, August 14, 2020. Born on January 10, 1932 in Greenfield, she was the daughter of Stanley and Lenora (Waraska) Zalenski.



Janet was educated in Greenfield schools, and worked at GTD, Bendix and Doran Plumbing before settling in at UMass, retiring after 21 years. After retirement, she worked part time at Titex and Bete Fog Nozzle, Inc. She was a member of the Montague Elks, St. Kaz, St. Stan's and South Deerfield Polish Club. She loved bowling, boating and Keno. "That's it folks.. that's my life!!!" That is what Janet wrote, but she didn't tell of all the hospital and nursing home visits she made to so many friends and family of friends through the years and the numerous flowers she sent to those who were housebound.



Returning to her Catholic faith nine years ago with the support of Fr. Timothy Campoli, she grew to love her holy hour at Blessed Sacrament Adoration Chapel on Tuesdays, and to faithfully remember her donation for the church food bank. She loved deeply and gave all that she had for those in need. She truly exemplified the story of the woman who only gave two cents at the Temple, and our Lord looked favorably upon her because that was all she had. She did not give from her surplus but from all that she possessed.



She leaves her long-time companion of 52 years, Kerm Hoar; daughter Joanne Brown (Doug); son Richard Dufraine; granddaughters: Danielle McCain (Rob) and Elisabeth Kilgour(Jason); grandson Frank Dufraine; great-grandchildren: Katie Larange, Makenzie and Shane Kilgour; Ariana, Abigail, Autumn and Robbie McCain and great-great-granddaughter Sage Vincent. She also leaves her sister Millie Isles, nieces Maureen Newell (Ray) and Susan Morton (Brian) and nephew Greg Isles (Debbie). She was predeceased by sons Michael and Peter Dufraine and sister Helen Gochinski.



A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church with Rev. Fr. Timothy Campoli as officiant, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery, both in Greenfield. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Arrangements were made under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store