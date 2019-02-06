Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet P. Fleming. View Sign

Janet P. (Grueling) Fleming of Montague City Rd. died Thursday (1-31-19) at the Farren Care Center. She was born in Greenfield the daughter of Paul and Florence (Larabee) Grueling.



Janet attended Arms Academy. She worked at Mayhew Steel Products for 21 years, was a security guard for various companies in MA. and VT. And later was a nurses' aide for various nursing homes in MA and VT.



She enjoyed trips to the beach, watching the Red Sox's, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, and listening to music.



Janet was predeceased by her husband Harvey Fleming, they were married Jan. 16, 1988. Janet was also predeceased by her parents and her former husbands Joseph Schechterle and Richard Shippee.



Janet leaves her daughters; Eileen Lavin of Shelburne Falls, Dallas (Dawn) Schechterle of Swanton, VT and Samantha Shippee of Shelburne Falls, grandchildren; Geofrey (Kimberly) Billiel of South Deerfield, Joseph (Jessica) Perkins of Burlington, VT, Sarah St. Gelais of Swanton, VT, Colby (Katie) Lavin of Erving and Kristen (Ryan) Martin of Charlemont; seven great grandchildren. Janet also leaves her sisters; Beverly Stafford of Turners Falls and Lucy Bonnette of Greenfield, two brothers, Louis Greuling of Belchertown and Paul Greuling of ME and several nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held at West Branch Cemetery in Colrain in the spring. There are no calling hours.



The family would like to thank the Farren Care Center for their exceptional care.



Memorial contributions may be made to Farren Care Center, Residents Activity Fund, 340 Montague City Rd. Turners Falls, MA 01376.



Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.



For condolences, please visit

Janet P. (Grueling) Fleming of Montague City Rd. died Thursday (1-31-19) at the Farren Care Center. She was born in Greenfield the daughter of Paul and Florence (Larabee) Grueling.Janet attended Arms Academy. She worked at Mayhew Steel Products for 21 years, was a security guard for various companies in MA. and VT. And later was a nurses' aide for various nursing homes in MA and VT.She enjoyed trips to the beach, watching the Red Sox's, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, and listening to music.Janet was predeceased by her husband Harvey Fleming, they were married Jan. 16, 1988. Janet was also predeceased by her parents and her former husbands Joseph Schechterle and Richard Shippee.Janet leaves her daughters; Eileen Lavin of Shelburne Falls, Dallas (Dawn) Schechterle of Swanton, VT and Samantha Shippee of Shelburne Falls, grandchildren; Geofrey (Kimberly) Billiel of South Deerfield, Joseph (Jessica) Perkins of Burlington, VT, Sarah St. Gelais of Swanton, VT, Colby (Katie) Lavin of Erving and Kristen (Ryan) Martin of Charlemont; seven great grandchildren. Janet also leaves her sisters; Beverly Stafford of Turners Falls and Lucy Bonnette of Greenfield, two brothers, Louis Greuling of Belchertown and Paul Greuling of ME and several nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at West Branch Cemetery in Colrain in the spring. There are no calling hours.The family would like to thank the Farren Care Center for their exceptional care.Memorial contributions may be made to Farren Care Center, Residents Activity Fund, 340 Montague City Rd. Turners Falls, MA 01376.Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com Funeral Home Kostanski Funeral Home

220 Federal Street

Greenfield , MA 01301

(413) 773-9515 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Recorder on Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close