Janet Sutton
On Friday, November 27, 2020, Janet Sutton, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 82.

Janet was born in Los Angeles County, CA to Arthur and Shofie Roby. She received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Occidental College and the University of Massachusetts, respectively.

She taught in the Greenfield public elementary school system for most of her professional career. She was married to Toby Sutton for 60 years. Together they raised four sons, Craig (Mary), Eric, Mark (Laurie) and Brent. She was the grandmother of seven, Bryan, Brittany, Danielle, Aisling, Kathryn, Jessica, and Jillian.

Janet had a passion for gardening, reading and history.

She is survived by her husband, Toby, her four children, her sister, Arlene, her grandchildren, as well as several cousins.

Published in Recorder on Dec. 4, 2020.
