Janet L. Warriner, 85, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Monday September 9, 2019. She was born August 26, 1934 to the late Donald and Ramona (Dunlap) Bell.
Janet was a dedicated mother and devoted her life to raising her family. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking and crocheting. One of the greatest joys in her life was the time
she spent with her grandson Thomas.
She is survived by her children Earl Warriner Jr. (Bernadette) of Summerton, South Carolina and Melodie Magnan (Gary) of Bowling Green, Ohio, grandchildren Heather, Holly, Thomas, Naomi and Jennifer and great-grandchildren Madison and Gage.
Along with her parents, Janet was preceded in death by 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday September 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Burial will take place Saturday September 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Leavitt Cemetery in Charlemont, Massachusetts.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to Bridge Hospice, 1069 Klotz Rd. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Published in Recorder on Sept. 11, 2019