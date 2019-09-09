Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice H. Cromack. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Harlow Cromack (nee Murray) born July 6, 1932, passed away Sept. 4, 2019.



She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years Duane E. Cromack, daughter Karen (Paula) Cromack and son Todd Cromack. She was predeceased by son Dean Cromack and her brother Everett Murray. A devoted grandmother of Johanna (Matt) Ottino, Abigail Goewey, Emma Goewey, Steven Cromack, Trevor Cromack, and cherished great grandmother of Emily Ottino.



Jan and Duane were married on June 23, 1951 in Cheyenne WY where Duane was stationed in the U. S Air Force and moved numerous times across the country as his assignments changed. Jan was a longtime Amherst native, proud of her roots in the farming community especially the Harlow Jerseydale Farm, and her longtime membership in the Wesley United Methodist Church. A graduate of Amherst High School Class of 1950 she later worked in the high school library. She enjoyed sewing and tailored wedding dresses for several nieces as well as leading a local 4-H Sewing club. She was an avid doll collector with a very large and diverse collection. Jan was a member of both the Northampton Lions Club and a charter member of the Amherst Lions Club.



Friends will be received at Douglass Funeral Service, 87 N. Pleasant St. Amherst, MA 01002 on Friday, Sept. 13 from 5 to7pm. A celebration of Jan's life will be held Sat. Sept. 14 at 10am at Wesley United Methodist Church 98 N. Maple St. Hadley, MA 01035.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Red Cross or to District 33Y Lions Emergency Sight and Hearing.



Memorial register at

