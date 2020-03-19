Janice L. Johnson, born on September 16, 1942 in Winchester, NH passed away on March 14, 2020 peacefully at home after battling a sudden illness. Janice graduated from Greenfield High School and went on to work numerous jobs, retiring as supervisor of the packing area at Kenametal Industries. She also started a vegetable farm and greenhouse business alongside her husband where they supplied the local farmers' markets with vegetables, flowers and assorted plants. She loved her cat Jingles, feeding the birds and spending quiet time at home.
Janice leaves behind her husband of 58 years, Robert L. Johnson, Sr; her sister Brenda Cody; daughter Carlene Newell; sons Robert L. Johnson, Jr. and Edward Johnson; daughter-in-law Darlene Johnson; 13 grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.
There will be no services for Janice. The family would like to ask for privacy in this time of grieving. Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield.
Published in Recorder on Mar. 19, 2020