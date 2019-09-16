Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice M. Butler. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Send Flowers Obituary





She was raised in Northfield Massachusetts, daughter of the late Irene



and Paul Thompson.







Janice worked in the medical field for many years retiring from



Berkshire Medical Center. Janice enjoyed camping with the family for



many years. She fondly remembered a family trip to Disney World in



Florida to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. She was a devoted



wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a generous friend who touched many lives.







Janice is survived by her husband Kenneth, sons Paul and his wife



Mary, Brian and his wife Ute along with five grandchildren, Katherine,



Jakob, Daniel, Jonathan, and Julia, a sister Judi Flemister , and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.







A graveside service and celebration of her life for family and friends



will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1p.m. at the West Northfield Cemetery.



Donations in her memory can be made to Hospice Care in The Berkshires Inc., 877 South St., Pittsfield, Mass 01201 , whose nurses and staff were caring and compassionate.



Kidder Funeral Home , 1 Parker Ave., Norhtfield , Mass is in charge of arrangements. For directions or to send condolences, please visit

Mrs. Janice M Butler, age 82 of Cheshire, MA., died September 12, 2019 at her home.She was raised in Northfield Massachusetts, daughter of the late Ireneand Paul Thompson.Janice worked in the medical field for many years retiring fromBerkshire Medical Center. Janice enjoyed camping with the family formany years. She fondly remembered a family trip to Disney World inFlorida to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. She was a devotedwife, mother, and grandmother. She was a generous friend who touched many lives.Janice is survived by her husband Kenneth, sons Paul and his wifeMary, Brian and his wife Ute along with five grandchildren, Katherine,Jakob, Daniel, Jonathan, and Julia, a sister Judi Flemister , and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.A graveside service and celebration of her life for family and friendswill be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1p.m. at the West Northfield Cemetery.Donations in her memory can be made to Hospice Care in The Berkshires Inc., 877 South St., Pittsfield, Mass 01201 , whose nurses and staff were caring and compassionate.Kidder Funeral Home , 1 Parker Ave., Norhtfield , Mass is in charge of arrangements. For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Sept. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close