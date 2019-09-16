Mrs. Janice M Butler, age 82 of Cheshire, MA., died September 12, 2019 at her home.
She was raised in Northfield Massachusetts, daughter of the late Irene
and Paul Thompson.
Janice worked in the medical field for many years retiring from
Berkshire Medical Center. Janice enjoyed camping with the family for
many years. She fondly remembered a family trip to Disney World in
Florida to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. She was a devoted
wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a generous friend who touched many lives.
Janice is survived by her husband Kenneth, sons Paul and his wife
Mary, Brian and his wife Ute along with five grandchildren, Katherine,
Jakob, Daniel, Jonathan, and Julia, a sister Judi Flemister , and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A graveside service and celebration of her life for family and friends
will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1p.m. at the West Northfield Cemetery.
Donations in her memory can be made to Hospice Care in The Berkshires Inc., 877 South St., Pittsfield, Mass 01201 , whose nurses and staff were caring and compassionate.
Kidder Funeral Home , 1 Parker Ave., Norhtfield , Mass is in charge of arrangements. For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com
Published in Recorder on Sept. 16, 2019