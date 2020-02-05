Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice M. (Clark) Lee. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janice M. (Clark) Lee, 83, passed away January 31 after a dignified battle with Cancer.



Janice was born in Greenfield, MA. The daughter of Stewart and Mildred Clark.



She graduated in 1954 from Arms Academy in Shelburne Falls, MA and in 1958 from Framingham State College with a degree in Elementary Education. After 28 years she retired from her teaching career. She travelled extensively throughout the United States. Amongst her interests were, knitting, nature, walking, jazz music, playing solitaire and feeding the hummingbirds.



Janice was a long standing member of The Church of the Pilgrimage in Plymouth, MA where she was on the Nominating Committee, The Christian Education Committee and served as a Deacon.



She was also a member of the American Association of University Women, The Red Hat Society and a Literacy Program Tutor at the Plymouth Public Library.



She is predeceased by her husband Lendrum Lee, her son Jeffrey Lee and his wife Simako Lee. Janice is survived by her daughter, Michelle Lee and her brothers Jon and Stewart Clark and their wives. She has four granddaughters, one grandson and four great grandchildren.



Her funeral will be held at The Church of The Pilgrimage on February 15 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Cancer Center in Plymouth, MA.



A late spring burial is planned in Conway, MA

Published in Recorder on Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close