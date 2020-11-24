Jaqueline M. (Smith) Tiffany of Foresthill California died Friday October 23, 2020 at her home. She was born July 30, 1949 in Heath Massachusetts, daughter of Gilbert C. and Alice (Bolduc) Smith.



She grew up in Heath, MA and graduated from High School in Whitingham, VT where she was a member of the marching band. She later lived in Greenfield, MA and worked at Wilson's Department store. It was during this time she met her husband Sterling (Tiff) Tiffany, Jr. They married in 1969 and moved to the San Francisco bay area. Jackie worked for "Ma Bell" (AT&T) as a Directory Assistance Operator and as an Administrative Specialist until her early retirement in 1998.



Through the years Jackie enjoyed adventures with Tiff such as ski trips to Colorado and Utah. They spent time with friends on the lake and weekend trips in the 'Vette to the mountains. Jackie loved the mountains and after buying property in Foresthill, CA they built their home there. Jackie and Tiff made numerous trips back east to visit family and always looked forward to those visits. She also loved animals and was known to take in the occasional stray cat. She had horses at her home in Foresthill and loved to ride and care for them.



Jaqueline was predeceased by her husband on June 19, 2016 and is survived by her siblings Peter (Susan) Smith of Colrain, MA., Claire (Thomas) Rabbitt of Heath, MA., Arthur (Trish) Smith of Easthampton, MA., Timothy (Lee) Smith of Tucson, AZ., Gerald (Terry) Smith of Heath, MA., and Omar (Rhonda) Smith of Readsboro, VT., and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Memorial services will be private in Heath. In Jackie's memory, contributions can be made to your local Humane society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store