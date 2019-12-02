Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean C. Glenowicz. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Send Flowers Obituary





Jean was a graduate of Frontier Regional School in South Deerfield and Northampton Commercial College. She was employed for many years at the University of Massachusetts as a clerk in the Psychology Dept. Jean was an avid runner and had a lifelong love of all animals, opening her heart and home to a number of dogs and cats in her lifetime. In her retirement, she enjoyed cooking for her family, working in her flower gardens and spending time with her beloved granddaughters. She had most recently taken up painting and loved to share creative homemade birthday and holiday cards for family, friends and loved ones. She was also a member of the Holy Family Church.



Jean was married for nearly 50 years to her husband Frank Glenowicz, Jr., who passed away this past summer after a long illness.



Jean is survived by her son, Frank Glenowicz of Whately, her granddaughters, Maggie and Riley Glenowicz, her sister, Theresa Cybulski and her husband Alec of Whately, in-laws, several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, neighbors and her beloved dog Elsa. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Theresa Zoly and her brother Frank (Butch) Zoly, Jr.



Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 9am to 10:30am at the Wrisley Funeral Home in South Deerfield followed by a memorial mass in Holy Family Church at 11am with Fr. Jonathan Reardon officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jean Glenowicz may be made to the Franklin County Sherriff Office Regional Dog Shelter, 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls, MA 01376.



