Jean E. (O'Connell) Cunnane, 91, of Keene, NH passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born in Montague, MA on May 31, 1929, the daughter of John M. and Marjorie (Porter) O'Connell. Jean married John T. Cunnane in Boston, MA in 1958 where they lived until relocating to Keene, NH in 1973.
Jean was a 1947 graduate of Turners Falls High School and a 1950 graduate of the Franklin County Public Hospital School of Nursing. She served as a Registered Nurse in Boston and Keene until her retirement in 1993.
Aside from her love of nursing, Jean enjoyed reading and her pets. Most of all, she loved her family.
Among her survivors, Jean leaves her sons, Michael Cunnane of Keene, NH and retired Colonel Jack Cunnane (and wife Laurel) of Alexandria, VA, five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and brother retired Navy Captain Jerome O'Connell of Sun City Center, FL.
Jean was predeceased by her husband John, daughter Kathleen, and by two brothers, retired Coast Guard Captain John O'Connell and retired UMass professor James O'Connell.
A memorial graveside service will be held with family at St. Mary's Cemetery in Turners Falls.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
