Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean F. Chase. View Sign Service Information Walker Funeral Home 14 High St Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-772-6393 Send Flowers Obituary

Jean F. (Hargraves) Chase, 92, passed away on Wednesday (01/01/2020). Born on April 16, 1927 in Framingham, MA, she was the daughter of Frank and Grace (Tyrell) Hargraves. She married George F. Chase on October 12, 1950 in Framingham, and moved to the Greenfield area in 1958. From 1979-1994, she spent time in St. Petersburg, FL, then returned north for the remainder of her life. She was a secretary for over sixty years, working for Dolan and Dolan Law Offices, Stanley Cummings in Greenfield and St. Anthony's Hospital while in Florida.



Jean was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church of Greenfield, and very active in the Montague Senior Center in Turners Falls for 18 years. She enjoyed knitting, playing bingo and cards and travelling; there were wonderful memories of at least seven cruises. Jean also loved spending time with her family.



Survivors include her daughter Susan Cousineau of Turners Falls; four grandchildren: Melissa and Amanda Bamford, Steven Chase and Jennifer Gray; five great-grandchildren: Mackenzie, Noah, Makayla, Nyna and Jaxson and her cousin Elizabeth Rasham. She was predeceased by her husband George in 1996, her daughter Nancy Bamford in 1992 and her grandson Robert Cousineau in 2003.



Funeral services for Jean will be held on Sunday (01/05/2020) at 3:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield with Rev. Dan Johnson of the Turners Falls Baptist Church officiating. Committal services will be in Green River Cemetery in the spring. There will be an hour of visitation before the service, from 2:00 until 3:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Montague Senior Center, 62 5th Street, Turners Falls, MA 01376 or to , 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104.

Jean F. (Hargraves) Chase, 92, passed away on Wednesday (01/01/2020). Born on April 16, 1927 in Framingham, MA, she was the daughter of Frank and Grace (Tyrell) Hargraves. She married George F. Chase on October 12, 1950 in Framingham, and moved to the Greenfield area in 1958. From 1979-1994, she spent time in St. Petersburg, FL, then returned north for the remainder of her life. She was a secretary for over sixty years, working for Dolan and Dolan Law Offices, Stanley Cummings in Greenfield and St. Anthony's Hospital while in Florida.Jean was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church of Greenfield, and very active in the Montague Senior Center in Turners Falls for 18 years. She enjoyed knitting, playing bingo and cards and travelling; there were wonderful memories of at least seven cruises. Jean also loved spending time with her family.Survivors include her daughter Susan Cousineau of Turners Falls; four grandchildren: Melissa and Amanda Bamford, Steven Chase and Jennifer Gray; five great-grandchildren: Mackenzie, Noah, Makayla, Nyna and Jaxson and her cousin Elizabeth Rasham. She was predeceased by her husband George in 1996, her daughter Nancy Bamford in 1992 and her grandson Robert Cousineau in 2003.Funeral services for Jean will be held on Sunday (01/05/2020) at 3:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield with Rev. Dan Johnson of the Turners Falls Baptist Church officiating. Committal services will be in Green River Cemetery in the spring. There will be an hour of visitation before the service, from 2:00 until 3:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Montague Senior Center, 62 5th Street, Turners Falls, MA 01376 or to , 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104. Published in Recorder on Jan. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.