Jean H. Galanti
Jean H. (Stafford) Galanti passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 11 at the age of 88.

She was born September 20, 1931 in Philadelphia.

Jean was the loving wife of Joseph Galanti, mother of Linda (Donald) Gritzner of Heath and loving grandmother to Cory Rothwell of Hawaii.

A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 23, at 11:00 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Shelburne Falls. Burial will be in Center Cemetery, Heath.

There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Our Lady Marian Shrine, P.O. Box 437, Rowe, Ma. 01367

Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is in charge of arrangements.

To send a condolence visit smithkelleherfuneralhome.com

Published in Recorder on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc
40 Church St
Shelburne Falls, MA 01370
(413) 625-2121
