Jean L. (Bitzer) Fregeau, 87, died Saturday 3/7/20 at the Lawrence General Hospital in Lawrence. She was born in Montague on April 25, 1932, the daughter of Ralph and Bertha (Zimmerman) Bitzer. She attended local schools in Montague and was a graduate of Turners Falls High School.
Jean was a homemaker. In 2007, Jean moved to Wilmington, MA to live near her son, Mark and his family.
Among her survivors, Jean leaves her son, Mark R. and his wife Patricia of Wilmington, MA, and two grandchildren, Michelle and Matthew.
A private memorial graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home.
Published in Recorder on Mar. 11, 2020