Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Marjorie Sauvage. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM CO Springs 124 Delaware Dr. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Marjorie Sauvage, age 90, passed away August 23, 2019 in her daughter's home in Ft. Collins, CO. She was born Jean M. Woodward on January 28, 1929 to Marjorie Wonson Delf and Claude Job Woodward in Rowe, MA. She attended Arms Academy in Shelburne Falls, MA where she tended the gardens on the Bridge of Flowers. "Margie" attended William Penn College in Oskaloosa, IA where she married Carlos George Sauvage. Margie earned her BA in education at K-State University, and later her MA at CSU Pueblo. Margie enjoyed a career teaching children in both public schools and at her church. Margie remained a devout Christian her entire life.



Margie is survived by her sisters Carolyn Ryder of Ashfield MA, and Sylvia Richardson of Goshen, MA, her 4 children Carlos, Ramona, (John Gorman), Juanita, and Ernest Sauvage, in addition to 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.



Margie loved her God and was active in church activities. She enjoyed singing with the Harmonizers, reading, poetry, history, nature, hiking, camping, gardening, all animals, and COFFEE (lots of cream and sugar)!



A memorial service will be held Tuesday October 1, 2019, at the Redemption Baptist Church 124 Delaware Dr. CO Springs 80909 at one o'clock. The surviving family will hold a private memorial at a later date. Donations may be made in Margie's name to The Fountain Valley Nature Center or The Nature Conservancy. She was a playful, kind, and giving spirit. Margie was loved and will be missed by her friends and family.

Jean Marjorie Sauvage, age 90, passed away August 23, 2019 in her daughter's home in Ft. Collins, CO. She was born Jean M. Woodward on January 28, 1929 to Marjorie Wonson Delf and Claude Job Woodward in Rowe, MA. She attended Arms Academy in Shelburne Falls, MA where she tended the gardens on the Bridge of Flowers. "Margie" attended William Penn College in Oskaloosa, IA where she married Carlos George Sauvage. Margie earned her BA in education at K-State University, and later her MA at CSU Pueblo. Margie enjoyed a career teaching children in both public schools and at her church. Margie remained a devout Christian her entire life.Margie is survived by her sisters Carolyn Ryder of Ashfield MA, and Sylvia Richardson of Goshen, MA, her 4 children Carlos, Ramona, (John Gorman), Juanita, and Ernest Sauvage, in addition to 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.Margie loved her God and was active in church activities. She enjoyed singing with the Harmonizers, reading, poetry, history, nature, hiking, camping, gardening, all animals, and COFFEE (lots of cream and sugar)!A memorial service will be held Tuesday October 1, 2019, at the Redemption Baptist Church 124 Delaware Dr. CO Springs 80909 at one o'clock. The surviving family will hold a private memorial at a later date. Donations may be made in Margie's name to The Fountain Valley Nature Center or The Nature Conservancy. She was a playful, kind, and giving spirit. Margie was loved and will be missed by her friends and family. Published in Recorder on Sept. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close