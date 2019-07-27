Jeanette M. (Lund) Patnode, 90, of East Chestnut Hill Rd. died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at home. She was born in Gilsum, NH on Sunday, October 7, 1928, the daughter of Seldon and Mamie (Keith) Lund.
Jeanette was a Nurse's Assistant for the Farren Memorial Hospital in Montague and at the Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility in Greenfield.
Among her survivors, Jeanette leaves six children, Michael Patnode and his wife Taunia of Montague; Paul Patnode, Jr. and his wife Dawn of Erving; Penny Tenney and her husband Kevin of Wendell; Joan Patnode of Greenfield; David Patnode of Turners Falls; and Elizabeth Keith of Troy, NH. Jeanette also leaves many grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Jeanette was predeceased by her husband, Paul Patnode, Sr. and a daughter in law, Laurie Patnode.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
Published in Recorder on July 27, 2019