Service Information
Kostanski Funeral Home
1 Kostanski Square
Turners Falls , MA 01376
413863–2447
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Kostanski Funeral Home
1 Kostanski Square
Turners Falls , MA
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kostanski Funeral Home
1 Kostanski Square
Turners Falls , MA





She was born in Montague May 22, 1929 the daughter of T.H. and Mary (Crowley) Dale. Jean attended Highland School in Millers Falls and was a graduate of Turners Falls High School class of1947.



She was a sorter for Millers Falls Paper retiring in 1991 after more than 43 years. Jean was the secretary for Local 1507, a former member of the Millers Falls Drum Corps., former water rates collector for the Millers Falls Fire & Water District for 12 years and the clerk for precinct 2 in the Town of Montague.



Jean had been a lifelong resident of Millers Falls prior the moving to Park Villa in 2010.



Jean leaves her son Dale and his wife Deb of Ladson, SC; her grandchildren; Patrick, Bryan, Rachelle and her great granddaughter Annabella Rose. She also leaves her brother James of Gill and several nieces and nephews and her best friend and care giver Linda McCarthy of Winchester, NH.



She was predeceased by her husband Henry "Hank" Mathey June 23, 2008 and her sister Anne Urban and her brother Michael Dale.



Funeral services will be held Monday (1-20-20) at 11 AM at Kostanski Funeral Home 1 Kostanski Square Turners Falls. A calling hour will be from 10 AM until time of services.



Memorial contribution may be made to Erving Firefighters Association 12 East Main St. Erving, MA. 01344.



For condolences, please visit

