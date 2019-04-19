Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey C. Bishop. View Sign

Jeffrey Criswell Bishop passed away on April 15 at his beloved Orchard Hill home in Shelburne, MA after a long period of illness. In his final days, he was lovingly cared for by his wife of 52 years, Barbara (Pirro) Bishop.



Jeff was born in New Britain Connecticut on January 22, 1943 and was the son of James Lord Bishop and Elizabeth (Fitzgerald) Bishop. He attended Saint Michaels College, where he received a Bachelors in American Studies and received his Master Degree in Education from Springfield College.



Jeff taught at the Greenfield High School for 32 years. Although he firmly believed in the importance and power of education, he was consistently frustrated by the inadequacies of public education and heartbroken by the experiences of his students. Decades within the system made him cynical and he questioned his impact. Jeff was consistently saddened that he could not do more for "his kids".



Jeff's life could be best characterized by a love of history and humor. Committed to learning his entire life, he was an avid and perpetual student of American History. He loved discovering a new angle or insight that he could share with his students. Family vacations included trips to Washington D.C., Civil War battle sites and Colonial Williamsburg. From his mother, he inherited a love of antiques, with particular appreciation for old homes and antique furniture. He opened his own antique shop in 1985 and spent contented hours studying the artifacts of previous generations.



Jeff was known by his students, family and friends for his love of laughter. He passed along his love for the outrageous and the silly to his grandsons and his daughter. His boisterous guffaw will be missed.



Perhaps Jeff's greatest joy was being a grandfather. He was his boys' biggest fan and their greatest cheerleader. They knew that they could always count on Poppou for council and for friendship. He loved watching them play basketball and baseball and bragging to his friends about their talent, kindness, and intelligence.



Jeff is survived by his wife, Barbara (Pirro) Bishop; daughter Jessica (Bishop) Thompson her husband Gregory Thompson, and their sons, Benjamin and Samuel. Jeffrey also leaves his siblings James and Susan Bishop, Helen Dorsey and Esther McIntosh, John and Gloria Bishop and his youngest brother, William. He also leaves a beloved brother-in-law John Pirro and his wife Jocelyn Nightingale and nieces, nephews and their children.



Calling hours will be held from 12 pm to 2 pm on Sunday, April 28 at the Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home, 87 Franklin St., Greenfield. A memorial tribute will follow at 2 pm.



Memorial donations may be sent to the Mary Lyon Foundation, PO Box 184, Shelburne Falls, MA 01370

Funeral Home Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc

87 Franklin St

Greenfield , MA 01301

