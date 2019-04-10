Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey "Milo" Lanoue. View Sign





Milo was the Director of Operations for the Fine Arts Center at the University of Massachusetts Amherst Campus.



Milo enjoyed nature, freshly ground coffee, camping, photography, hiking & biking, farm life, France. Newfoundland, architecture, VW Things, BMW motorcycles, good beer and a smooth scene change.



But all this was far surpassed by his adoring love for Bennett & Katie and his whole family. Milo was a kind and compassionate soul with an enthusiastic zest for life.



Besides his wife of 14 years, Catherine "Katie" McLaughlin, Milo leaves a son, Bennett J. Lanoue, of Erving; his mother, Marcia Erickson of Raynham, MA; two sisters, Holly Harraden and Janet Erickson of Fall River, MA; his father and mother in law, Joseph and Patricia McLaughlin of Fort Myers, FL; two sisters in law, Rebecca Criscuola of Oyster Bay, NY and Tricia Boyle of Naples, FL; and several nieces and nephews.



Milo was predeceased by his father, William F. Lanoue.



Calling hours will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls.



Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the Theater Improvement Fund to support the Cutler Majestic Theatre at Emerson College. Such gifts can be made online at



For condolences, please visit

