Jeffrey Thomas Tela, 30, a resident of Greenfield and formerly of Turners Falls, passed away peacefully on Monday 10/14/19 at the Baystate Medical Center. He was born in Greenfield on July 23, 1989, the son of Eileen (McCarthy) and Thomas Tela. Jeff was a graduate of Turners Falls High School Class of 2008, where he participated in baseball and football. Jeff continued his education at Westfield State College, obtaining a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice.



He was most recently a utility worker for First Light Power Resources at the Northfield station for several years. After his college years, Jeff worked at Berkshire East, where he met his beloved wife, Caitlin, and after six years together, married on September 7, 2019.



Jeff was known for being a hard worker, an unconditionally loyal friend and all around amazing person. He enjoyed working with his hands, participating in local demolition derbys, being with his dogs and spending time with the people he loved. Those who knew him enjoyed his love of mischief, his ability to lecture on the American Cornhole Association rules and regulations, the brightness he brought to tailgating at a concert, his endless supply of trivia and facts and his kind heart that allowed him to drop anything and help those in need. He was devoted to his family and was an amazing son, brother, husband and friend.



Besides his cherished wife of one month, Caitlin (Corbett) Tela, Jeff leaves his parents, Tom and Eileen of Montague; a sister, Chelsea Tela; two brothers, Jamie Tela and Andy Tela and his wife Renee and their children, Brynn, Avery and Wes. Jeff also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, loved ones, new family and numerous amounts of incredible friends whom he considered family.



He was predeceased by his sister, Lauren Tela on December 17, 2017.



Calling hours will be held Friday evening from 4-7pm at the funeral home.



Funeral services will be held Saturday 10/19 at 9am from the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 84 K Street, Turners Falls. Burial will follow at St. Anne's Cemetery in Turners Falls. Reception will be held at Terrazza Restaurant at 244 Country Club Rd in Greenfield following the burial at 11:30am.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .



For condolences, please visit

