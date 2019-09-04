Guest Book View Sign Service Information Atamaniuk Funeral Home 40 Terrace Street Brattleboro , VT 05301 (802)-254-8183 Send Flowers Obituary

Jeffrey W. Collins, 61 of Brattleboro died early Monday morning, August 26, 2019 at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene following an extended illness.



Jeff was born in Framingham, Massachusetts on June 23, 1958, son of Donald R. and Virginia A. (Coutts) Collins. He was raised and educated in Cochituate, Wendell, and Orange Massachusetts.



Jeff had resided in Wendell and South Deerfield, MA, Harrison, Maine and Dunnellon, Florida. Most recently lived with his sister on Thomas Street, Brattleboro.



He was most recently employed at Continental Cable in Hinsdale. Most of his career he worked as an installer employed by William Marini Flooring in Sunderland, MA and Kurt Poulin Flooring of Greenfield.



Jeff enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson, camping and fishing.



Jeff is survived by his sister, Gwendolyn Marini of Brattleboro, brothers, Robert Collins of Dunnellon, Florida and Kevin Collins of Portland, Maine and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Alfred Collins and Donald Collins.



A memorial gathering is planned for a future date to be announced by the funeral home. He will be laid to rest with family in Wendell Cemetery.



Memorial contributions in Jeff's name may be made to The American Legion, Brattleboro Post #5 General Fund, 32 Linden Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301.



