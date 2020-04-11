Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennie A. Demara. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Send Flowers Obituary

Jennie A. (Adamski) Demara, 100, passed into the arms of Jesus on Thursday afternoon on March 26, 2020 at Bay State Medical Center in Springfield from the coronavirus that she contacted while at Buckley Healthcare Center in Greenfield, MA. Born on April 15, 1919, the daughter of the late Stefan and Augustina (Kondrat) Adamski.



Jennie was a lifelong resident of Sunderland and a communicant of the Holy Name of Jesus Parish. She attended Sunderland grammar school and graduated from Amherst High School-Pro Merito-National Honor Society. She became an L.P.N. and had worked in a lab at UMass for several years. She married the love of her life, Stanley, and after his passing in 1954, she returned to the workforce. She was a charge nurse at the Northampton State Hospital for over 25 years, retiring in 1981. She enjoyed 39 years of retirement doing some traveling and enjoying her family and friends. She was very active in her church, she sang in the Echo Choir since grammar school. She was a member of the Adoration Society and a member of the Board of Directors of her church for many years.



Jennie was predeceased by her parents, Stefan and Augustina, her husband Stanley, her brother Walter E. (Irene), her brother William A. (Dorothy) and her son-in-law Michael E. Goodhind.



Jennie is survived by her loving children, Barbara J. Goodhind of Hatfield, Edwin C. Demara of Granville and Marilyn D. Kochan and her husband Gregory of Hadley, her granddaughter Lisa M. Goodhind and her husband Kevin Formhals of Northampton. She is also survived by her loving nieces, Susan Samoriski of Buckland and her daughter Betsey of Boston and Sarah Hite and her husband Calvin of South Otselic, NY and their children Joshua and his family of Vancouver, B.C., Canada and Emily of Colorado.



Due to the ongoing coronavirus situation, the funeral services and burial will take place after the pandemic in over.



Mom was a bright and shining star in our lives and words cannot express how much we miss her.



Donations in her memory may be made to the Capital Improvement Fund, Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 15 Thayer St., South Deerfield, MA, 01373. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wrisley Funeral Home, 90 Sugarloaf St., South Deerfield, MA, 01373.



