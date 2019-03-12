Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennie V. Duda. View Sign

Jennie V. (Kuzontkoski) Duda, 94, died Friday 2/22/19 in Phoenix, AZ. She was born in Hatfield on October 11, 1924, the daughter of John and Katy Kuzontkoski. Jennie was a graduate of Smith Academy in Hatfield. She married John J. Duda on September 5, 1942.



Jennie was a postal clerk for the United States Postal Service in Pheonix, AZ for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed making quilts for her family and friends and playing scrabble.



Among her survivors, Jennie leaves two daughters, Patricia Buller of Arizona and Louise Ellis of New Hampshire; a son, John J. Duda, Jr. of Florida; seventeen grandchildren; and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.



Jennie was predeceased by her beloved husband, John J. Duda, Sr., on August 19, 1980 and a grandson, John J. Duda III on May 17, 1998. She was also predeceased by her seven siblings.



A memorial graveside service will be held Saturday 3/16 at 11am at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery, Turners Falls Road, Turners Falls.



Calling hours will be held Saturday morning from 9-11am at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 264 Cottage Street, Springfield, MA 01104.



