On Sunday, September 29, 2019, Jennifer Jeanne Purdy, loving wife, daughter, and sister passed away at the age of 52. Jennifer was born on March 27, 1967 in Biloxi, Mississippi to Bruce and Kathleen Purdy, later joined by her sister, Jessica Purdy Moon.



She received her Bachelor's degree from Brenau University where she became a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority, and eagerly began her career in Human Resources. Jennifer worked extensively in the hospitality industry, which brought her to Kentucky where she met her husband, Stephan Tucker. More recently, she practiced HR at Meyn in Ballground, Georgia for 9 years, and earlier this year moved to Erie, Pennsylvania to join the team at Welch's. She was so happy to move to the Northeast, and looked forward to her career there. Jennifer loved her work, yet still lived her life to the fullest. She was an avid lover of animals, especially dogs; a truly creative thinker; a loving friend, and a good listener.



Jennifer is survived by her husband, Stephan Tucker of Erie Pennsylvania; her cat, Callie; her mother, Kathleen Ann Purdy of Suwanee, Georgia; her father, Bruce Gordon Purdy and stepmother, Judith Bolyard Purdy of Clarkesville, Georgia; her sister, Jessica Purdy Moon and brother-in-law, Robert Allan Moon of Buford, Georgia; her nephews, Henry Gordon Gaines and Hugh William Gaines of Buford Georgia; and countless other friends and family.



A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements were handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., in Erie, PA.

Published in Recorder on Oct. 10, 2019

