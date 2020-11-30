1/1
Jennifer Lee (Zettle) Pratt
Jennifer Lee (Zettle) Pratt passed away unexpectedly at home on October 17, 2020, at the age of 34.

Jennifer spent her working years in the service industry and her time with the Humane Society was the most special to her as she had a deep love and understanding of animals.

Jennifer most enjoyed spending time with her daughter Vayda and her family. She was an avid reader and from a young age enjoyed to journal. She loved to hike with the family dogs, geocache, swim, kayak and camp. Jennifer valued her friendships and will be dearly missed by both family and friends.

She leaves behind her daughter Vayda Sage Pratt and ex-husband Justin Pratt of Greenfield, her mother Bonnie (Smith) Powlovich and stepfather David Powlovich of Gill, her father Darby Zettle of Florida, brother Michael Zettle and stepbrother Jacob Powlovich. She also leaves behind Uncles Barry, Donnie, Stanley and Tommy Smith and Uncles Steve, Kirby, David, Scott and Randy Zettle and all of their extended families.

Arrangements have been made through Smith & Kelleher funeral home, Greenfield, Ma. There are no services planned at this time.

Published in Recorder on Nov. 30, 2020.
