He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on Sept. 22, 1973 the son of Delton and Annette (Mittrucker) Drown.



He grew up in Nevada prior to moving to the area with his mother. He was a graduate of Mohawk Trail Regional High School and attended G.C.C. He was a loving husband, father, brother, son, and uncle.



Jeremy and his business partner Floyd White opened Pygmalion Tattoo in March of 2002. He was a gifted and talented artist who loved his craft. He enjoyed drawing and creating images that inspired his friends and clients alike. An avid reader of fiction and an admirer of superheroes, his imagination became art for all to see.



A devoted friend to many, Jeremy was strong in his beliefs and was a great sounding board for his friends who wanted his opinion on anything. He may have been colorful in his wording but he got his point across. He was also a defender for those who needed it.



He loved his family and being outside with his kids. Jeremy had a precise method to the woodstove and how to best place each log (all you had to do was ask him). He recently started blacksmithing and really enjoyed learning how to forge.



Jeremy leaves behind his wife Leia Cardin, whom he married on Sept. 20, 2009, his son Kincade, daughters Madison, Morgan and Gwendolen, brothers Jim Rochester, John Rochester and Jimmy Drown, sisters Angela McIntosh, Shannon Power and Tuesday Drown, his father Delton, his step father K.C. Rochester and his wife Diane, his step father Bob Hamlin, many cousins, aunts, uncles and countless friends.



He was predeceased by his mother Annette Hamlin and his adoptive father Ted McIntosh.



Visiting hours for family and friends will be Saturday, Nov. 9 from 1 to 4 pm at the Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home, 87 Franklin St., Greenfield.



A Celebration of Jeremy's Life will be that same day from 5 to 10 pm at the Eagle's Hall, 52 State St., Shelburne Falls.



