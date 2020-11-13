CAPTAIN Jerome A. O'Connell, USN (Ret.), a native of the Town of Montague and graduate of Turners Falls High School, died on November 7, 2020 in Sun City Center, FL. He was born on November 10, 1932, the third son and fourth child of John and Marjorie (Porter) O'Connell, then of Millers Falls. He was the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur H. Porter of Turners Falls and Mr. and Mrs. Maurice H. O'Connell, of Millers Falls.He graduated high school in 1950, then enlisted in the navy where he earned a fleet appointment to the Naval Academy at Annapolis, MD.Upon graduation from the Naval Academy in 1956 he began thirty years of commissioned service. He advanced through department head and executive officer assignments to become a commanding officer. Career highlights included assistant professors in the Navy ROTC program at Columbia University and history at the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, naval advisor to the Vietnamese Navy in Vietnam, White House Social Aide, and commanding officer of the USS BRISTOL COUNTY (LST1198). Captain O'Connell's awards include the Legion of Merit, Navy Commendation Medal (with combat V), and the Presidential Service badge.Retiring to Florida in 1986, Captain O'Connell combined an ambitious travel schedule with volunteer work in church, civic, and other charitable organizations. He frequently returned to Massachusetts and other locations to render assistance and support to his extended family. He was a life member of the Naval Academy Alumni Association, VFW, and the American Legion. He was a communicant of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Sun City Center, FL.He is survived by his best friend of more than 40 years, his wife Mary Lou, of Riverview, FL, sister-in-law Elizabeth Danahar of Riverview FL, two nephews, two nieces, two grandnephews, five grandnieces, and seven great-grand nephews and nieces. His brothers, retired Coast Guard Captain John O'Connell and retired University of Massachusetts law professor James O'Connell, and sister, retired nurse Jean Cunnane predeceased him, as did one niece.A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am Friday, November 20, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Riverview, FL with burial in the O'Connell family plot in St. Mary's cemetery, Turners Falls, MA.