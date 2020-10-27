1/
Jerrold S. Crowell
Jerrold S. Crowell, 64, of Pittsfield, previously Lee, died Saturday, June 20th, 2020, at Hillcrest Commons, where he had been residing for a short time.

Jerry was born in Montague, Mass., on July 14th, 1955, to the late Jerrold S. and Ruth J. Jebb Crowell. He attended local schools and was a 1973 graduate of Northfield Mount Hermon School.

After high school, Jerry went to work for Mead Corporation as a computer analyst. After Mead, he worked as a kitchen designer.

In his earlier years, Jerry enjoyed riding horses, riding motorcycles, reading, and going on nature hikes on October Mountain. In his later years, he enjoyed collecting NASCAR model cars, watching Jeopardy, and above all else, spending time with his grandchildren.

Mr. Crowell married the former Roxanne J. Consolini on October 1, 1999.

Besides his wife Roxanne, Jerry is survived by his step-children, Daniel J. Rubito (Kaitlyn Malumphy) of Lee and Joshua L. Rubito (Jennifer Shepard) of Pittsfield; grandchildren Daniel Jr., Isabelle, Scarlet, Liliana, Aiden, Finn and Bellamy; brother Michael Crowell (Calista); niece Sarah Crowell; and nephew; Sean Crowell.

Funeral Notice: Per Jerry's wishes, all services will be private. To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com.

Published in Recorder on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roche Funeral Home Inc
120 Main St
Lenox, MA 01240
(413) 637-0699
