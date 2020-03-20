Jessica M. Foley, 42, of North County Road died Monday 3/16/20. She was born in Milford, MA on September 4, 1977, the daughter of Charles and Beverly (Hanson) Foley.
She was a graduate of North Quincy High School in Quincy, MA.
Jessica was previously employed at State Street Financial in Quincy, MA.
She enjoyed shopping.
Among her survivors, Jessica leaves her parents, Charles and Beverly Foley of Leyden; three children, Brenden Bellew, Madison Bellew and Aaden Foley; and a brother, Shaun Foley, his wife Rachel and their children Lily and Rylie.
Due to the COVID-19 concerns, a Liturgy of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Church will be private followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Building Fund, 182 High Street, Greenfield, MA 01301 or St. Jude's Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Recorder on Mar. 20, 2020