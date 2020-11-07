Joan Ellen Valiton, "Termite", 54, of Buckland passed away Monday November 2, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. She was born on January 19, 1966 to Wallace and Barbara (Burton) Valiton. She grew up in Buckland attending local schools, graduating from Mohawk Trail Regional High School in 1984. She also attended Greenfield Community College, graduating in 1991 with an associates degree in nursing. At the time of her death she was employed by the Farren Care Center where she had worked for 16 years. Over the years she enjoyed traveling, practicing Reiki and spiritual healing. Joan shared these interests with those around her including family, friends and those she cared for.



Joan leaves behind her brothers James Valiton and John (Joyce) Valiton of Buckland, her sister Janice Valiton of South Hadley, nephews Ian Valiton and Mason Valiton both of North Adams, nieces Jennifer Pierce and Nyiah Davies of Hendersonville Tennessee. She leaves many cousins from coast to coast including Caroline Phillips of Buckland who she was especially close to. She will be missed by all including her extended family: Kay (PJ) Herbert, Katherine (Dakota) Willis, Chuck Chmura and his fiancée Tylor Narkewicz as well as many close friends including Kathy VanIderstine and Jeanette Streeter. Joan had a generous spirit, a warm heart, always a smile and always put others before herself.



Due to Covid restrictions, a celebration of life will be at a later date. Johnson Funeral Home of Shelburne Falls is assisting Joan's family.



