Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan I. Estes. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Our Lady of Peace Church Turners Falls , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joan I. Estes, 77, died Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was born on August 12, 1941 and was the eldest daughter of Richard J. and Irene (Warger) Tetreault. Joan was raised at the Whitaker Homestead in E. Charlemont, MA. She attend schools in Charlemont and graduated Salutatorian of the Class of 1959. She received her Associates Degree from Northampton Commercial College. Joan worked for a total of 30 years for the Federal Government starting with the Selective Service then transferring after the conclusion of the Vietnam War, to the Social Security Office where she was the sole Service Representative until her retirement. After retiring from government service, she joined her husband in the running of the Big Indian Shop in Charlemont, MA. up until they sold the business in 2009. Over the years she was involved with horse clubs and church activities. She enjoyed cooking, especially baking, gardening, reading and caring for their two dogs.



Joan is survived by her husband Kim of 54 years, her daughter Megan Estes Ryan and her husband William Ryan of Greenfield, MA, and grand girl Sarah Matherson of Rhode Island. She is also survived by her siblings: sisters Jean Fennimore (Donald) of Delaware and Sharon Cason (John Short) of Altamont, NY, and a brother Richard J. Tetreault, II (Marcia) of Charlemont, MA. In addition, she leaves three nieces and three nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Carol Griswold in 2017.



A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 31, at 10:00 A.M at Our Lady of Peace Church, Turners Falls, Ma. with Rev. Stanley Aksamit, pastor, as Celebrant. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at North Meadows Cemetery.



There are no calling hours.



Donations in her memory can be made to a .



Thank you to the staff at Buckley Health Care Center for their care.



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home of Greenfield is assisting the family. To send a message to Joan's family, please visit

Joan I. Estes, 77, died Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was born on August 12, 1941 and was the eldest daughter of Richard J. and Irene (Warger) Tetreault. Joan was raised at the Whitaker Homestead in E. Charlemont, MA. She attend schools in Charlemont and graduated Salutatorian of the Class of 1959. She received her Associates Degree from Northampton Commercial College. Joan worked for a total of 30 years for the Federal Government starting with the Selective Service then transferring after the conclusion of the Vietnam War, to the Social Security Office where she was the sole Service Representative until her retirement. After retiring from government service, she joined her husband in the running of the Big Indian Shop in Charlemont, MA. up until they sold the business in 2009. Over the years she was involved with horse clubs and church activities. She enjoyed cooking, especially baking, gardening, reading and caring for their two dogs.Joan is survived by her husband Kim of 54 years, her daughter Megan Estes Ryan and her husband William Ryan of Greenfield, MA, and grand girl Sarah Matherson of Rhode Island. She is also survived by her siblings: sisters Jean Fennimore (Donald) of Delaware and Sharon Cason (John Short) of Altamont, NY, and a brother Richard J. Tetreault, II (Marcia) of Charlemont, MA. In addition, she leaves three nieces and three nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Carol Griswold in 2017.A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 31, at 10:00 A.M at Our Lady of Peace Church, Turners Falls, Ma. with Rev. Stanley Aksamit, pastor, as Celebrant. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at North Meadows Cemetery.There are no calling hours.Donations in her memory can be made to a .Thank you to the staff at Buckley Health Care Center for their care.Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home of Greenfield is assisting the family. To send a message to Joan's family, please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on May 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations