Joan M. Peters, 30, of South Shelburne Rd., died unexpectedly on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Baystate Franklin Medical Center.



Joan was born in Port Jarvis, NY on August 10, 1989 the daughter of John M. Peters, Jr. and Lori (O'Brien) Peters. Joan was a graduate of Fairhaven (VT) High School, she then received her associate degree from Greenfield Community College before graduating from University of Massachusetts in Amherst with a bachelor's degree in Environmental and Wildlife Sciences.



Always a hard worker, Joan was employed by Great Falls Aquaculture as a fish technician. She was able to put her college studies and personal interest into her job and it was very rewarding.



Joan loved being outdoors with her daughters Isabelle age 6 and Adriana age 4. Whether they were swimming, fishing, skiing or just about anything, they had fun. Spending time in Vermont was another favorite of Joan's. At home she was a crafter and liked to create jewelry pieces for herself and her friends.



To her siblings Ashley, Jennifer and Mike as well her nieces and nephews, she was available at anytime with advice and support.



Joan leaves behind her parents John and Lori Peters of Greenfield, her daughters Isabelle and Adriana, her brother Michael Elwell and his wife Danielle of Hoosac Falls, MA, a sister Ashley Nelson and her husband Ryan of Glastonbury, CT, a sister Jennifer Hayes and her husband Chris of Hoosac Falls, MA, her paternal grandparents John and Valeda Peters of Colrain, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.



A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, March 28, 2020. Burial services will be in Park Lawn Cemetery, Bennington, VT on Saturday, March 28 at 1:30 pm



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting Joan's family. To send condolences to her family please visit

