Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan M. Webster. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan M. (Wallace) Webster, 77, of Bonita Springs, passed away on January 31, 2020. She was the wife of Russell F. Webster.



Joan was born on June 12, 1942, in Greenfield, MA to the late Douglas and Darlene (Doe) Wallace. She grew up locally, graduating from Greenfield High school and after graduation began learning the art of bookkeeping. She and Russell were wed on June 20, 1964 and were blessed with three beautiful daughters. Joan and her family moved to Maine in 1984 and then to Malone, NY in 1988 to follow Russell's publishing career. As well as being a wonderful wife and mother, she maintained her career as a bookkeeper with a law firm, ushering the firm from paper into the digital age. Upon retirement she and Russell sold their home and travelled the country in an RV for seven years. In 2007, they became seasonal residents of Bonita Springs and Boothbay, Maine.



Joan will always be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, and friend. She was a quiet, quick-witted woman always ready with a clever quip. She had a beautiful spirit and made friends easily; those who knew her, loved her. She enjoyed visiting the casino and playing "Let-It-Ride". She loved the Thanksgiving tradition of gathering with all of her family and playing Poker after dinner. She loved to travel and explore new places. Above all else she cherished the time she spent with her husband, children, grandchildren, family, and friends.



Joan is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Russell F. Webster and their children; Kari Babcock and husband Ronald of ME, Shari Clifford and husband Michael of ME, and Beth Blackman of ME. She was grandmother to Carter, Colby, Ryan, Amanda, Marc, Samantha, Wyatt, and Brittany. She is also survived by her sisters: Sheila Pelletier, Carol Moltenbrey, and "Margo" Maggie Vidrine of MA, as well as 20 nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Bruce Wallace, sister Pamela Kemp, and brother in laws Carl Pelletier, Steve Moltenbrey, Jerry Bozzo, and David Radebaugh. A Celebration of Life will be held in Maine this summer.

Published in Recorder on Feb. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close